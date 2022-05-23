Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,893 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of TravelCenters of America worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 238.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $33.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $501.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $64.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.12.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.