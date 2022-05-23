Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Creative Planning increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 57.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 88.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

LYB stock opened at $107.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

