Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 438 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,149,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,780,000 after buying an additional 26,894 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after buying an additional 1,171,229 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 187.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after buying an additional 1,642,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hologic by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,362,000 after purchasing an additional 130,686 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $77.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

