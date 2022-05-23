Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 8,300 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Quotient Technology worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of QUOT opened at $4.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $398.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

