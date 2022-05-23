Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 127,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.25.

NYSE JLL opened at $186.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.71 and a 12 month high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

