Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 158,232 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $63.94 on Monday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $92.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.64 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

In related news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $197,854.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $368,365 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

