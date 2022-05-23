Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Triumph Group worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 817.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 644,832 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,448,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,610,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 223,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:TGI opened at $13.95 on Monday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $901.32 million, a PE ratio of -21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Triumph Group (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

