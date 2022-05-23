Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED opened at $95.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.14. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 536 shares of company stock worth $49,448. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.