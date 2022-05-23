Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in CNA Financial by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in CNA Financial by 358.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 36,143 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in CNA Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 468,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,677,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

NYSE CNA opened at $43.99 on Monday. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bless bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

About CNA Financial (Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.