Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $124,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.17. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.43 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 30.31%. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

