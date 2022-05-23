Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $697,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $134.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $132.16 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.28.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.47.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.