Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,716 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,981,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,253,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ITW opened at $201.77 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.44.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

