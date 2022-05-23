Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $731,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,385 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,028,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 109,475 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,979,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 655,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $236.44 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $154.23 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.34 and a 200-day moving average of $225.14.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 66.39%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.75.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

