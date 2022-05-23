Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $765,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waters by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,147,000 after buying an additional 101,669 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Waters by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,863,000 after buying an additional 134,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Waters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,930,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Waters by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,258,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waters by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 567,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,467,000 after buying an additional 78,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $318.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.39. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.33.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

