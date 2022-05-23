Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $768,000 Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kaman worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 483.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kaman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

KAMN stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

