Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $799,000 Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.26.

NYSE SYF opened at $32.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.