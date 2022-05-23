Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $150.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day moving average is $140.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

