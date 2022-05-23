Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Mercury General by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $46.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 0.42. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.89.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mercury General had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -249.02%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

