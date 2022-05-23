Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,010 shares of company stock worth $5,189,530 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.88.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $232.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.50 and a 200 day moving average of $314.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.20 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

