Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $778,000 in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRGY opened at $16.72 on Monday. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.88 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Crescent Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Crescent Energy Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

