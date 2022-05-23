Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $806,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Mosaic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mosaic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Mosaic by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Mosaic by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 62,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,395 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.59.

NYSE MOS opened at $57.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.37%.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.