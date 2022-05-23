Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $806,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Mosaic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mosaic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Mosaic by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Mosaic by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 62,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,395 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE MOS opened at $57.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $79.28.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.
Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.37%.
Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mosaic (MOS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.