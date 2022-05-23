Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,270 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,573,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,982,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,715,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $48.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $87.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.40 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 45.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGBN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

