Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1,854.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 191,472 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 25.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

BKE stock opened at $30.08 on Monday. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $380.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

About Buckle (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.