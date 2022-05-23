Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $675,000 Investment in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Aadi Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AADI. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AADI opened at $14.79 on Monday. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $71,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AADI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aadi Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

