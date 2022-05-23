Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,666 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Berry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the 4th quarter valued at $20,564,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at $2,753,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Berry by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,579,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 139,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Berry stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently -37.50%.

In other Berry news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $22,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,703,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,803,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

