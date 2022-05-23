Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in W. P. Carey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,393,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,739 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,033,000 after acquiring an additional 42,664 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in W. P. Carey by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,273,000 after acquiring an additional 139,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $81.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.37. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $86.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.057 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

