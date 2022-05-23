Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 10,426 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

FCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.04. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

About First Commonwealth Financial (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.