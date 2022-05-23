Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 11,439 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,439 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 760.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 366,766 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 3,624.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 319,669 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 439.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 171,879 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,769,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,061,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $52,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,357 shares of company stock valued at $596,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $62.90 on Monday. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

