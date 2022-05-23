Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,456 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,652,000 after acquiring an additional 265,437 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEC. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $103.55 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.90.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

