Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,757 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $90.37 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $902,881 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

