Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

