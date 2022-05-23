Raymond James Comments on Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

