Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for fuboTV (FUBO)

5/10/2022 – fuboTV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

5/6/2022 – fuboTV was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

5/6/2022 – fuboTV was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.50.

5/6/2022 – fuboTV had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $5.00.

5/6/2022 – fuboTV had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $7.00.

4/27/2022 – fuboTV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

4/25/2022 – fuboTV is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $3.17 on Monday. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $586.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.69.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Gandler bought 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,240.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $27,764,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in fuboTV by 121.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in fuboTV by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,922,000 after buying an additional 937,157 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in fuboTV by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after buying an additional 899,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in fuboTV by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after buying an additional 721,936 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

