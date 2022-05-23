Replimune Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Replimune Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $92,267.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,073.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $140,530.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,401,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,441,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,399 shares of company stock worth $588,526. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 21,879 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 380,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

