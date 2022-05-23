Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.62.

AMAT stock opened at $106.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.15.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.80%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

