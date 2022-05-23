Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.19 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $91.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average of $74.31. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -62.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $17,910,681.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,156,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,094,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 201,750 shares of company stock worth $19,399,901 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,653,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,556,000.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.