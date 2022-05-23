Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, May 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.01. Cormark currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.10 million.
Shares of LB stock opened at C$37.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 29.80. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$36.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.94%.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada (Get Rating)
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.