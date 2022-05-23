Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Vallourec S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vallourec in a research report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vallourec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

VLOWY stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.62.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Vallourec had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

