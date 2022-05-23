Research Analysts Set Expectations for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.41. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $35.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

