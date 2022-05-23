Reviewing SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get SunPower alerts:

This table compares SunPower and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower -1.23% -3.50% -0.90% Applied Optoelectronics -25.50% -12.75% -7.19%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SunPower and Applied Optoelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 2 7 3 0 2.08 Applied Optoelectronics 1 1 0 0 1.50

SunPower presently has a consensus price target of $22.42, suggesting a potential upside of 35.04%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus price target of $3.90, suggesting a potential upside of 70.31%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than SunPower.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SunPower and Applied Optoelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.32 billion 2.18 -$37.36 million ($0.15) -110.66 Applied Optoelectronics $211.57 million 0.30 -$54.16 million ($2.01) -1.14

SunPower has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Optoelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SunPower has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of SunPower shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SunPower beats Applied Optoelectronics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements. It also offers commercial roof, carport, and ground mounted systems; and post-installation monitoring and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides residential leasing services, as well as sells inverters manufactured by third parties. It primarily serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.