REX American Resources (REX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect REX American Resources to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect REX American Resources to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $86.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $513.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.08. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $113.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 44,442 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

