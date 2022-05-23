Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.48) Per Share

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rockwell Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.48) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.85).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.67 on Monday. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,173,150 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $2,853,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

