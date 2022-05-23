Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.49) to GBX 97 ($1.20) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.83.

OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.05 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

