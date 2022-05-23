Safe Bulkers (SB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

