Sonen Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Apple makes up about 1.5% of Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Apple by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $137.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.10.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.