Spartan Delta Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share (TSE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Spartan Delta in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $2.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.91.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.77.

Shares of SDE opened at C$13.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.40. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$3.92 and a 1-year high of C$13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$296.43 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 23,600 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$259,833.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,473,227.09. Also, Director Donald Archibald purchased 16,666 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,063,234 shares in the company, valued at C$3,189,702.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

