Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Spartan Delta in a research report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will earn $2.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.91.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SDE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.77.

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$13.79 on Monday. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$3.92 and a 12 month high of C$13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$296.43 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Donald Archibald bought 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,063,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,189,702. Also, Senior Officer Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total value of C$259,833.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,473,227.09.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

