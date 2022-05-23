SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,417 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period.

XAR opened at $102.06 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $99.76 and a 12 month high of $136.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.83.

