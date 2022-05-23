Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPWH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $409.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

