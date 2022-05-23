Stifel Firstegy Comments on Petrus Resources Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Petrus Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.43.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$25.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday.

PRQ opened at C$2.23 on Monday. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$271.39 million and a P/E ratio of 1.27.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

